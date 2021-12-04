ALBANY — Medical officials reported some of the best statistics since the COVID-19 pandemic began, but the good news came with a dose of caution as the holiday season is in full swing and the Omicron variant has arrived in the United States.
On Friday, there were 13 patients hospitalized in the Phoebe Putney Health System, eight in Albany and five in Americus. Seven of those patients were in an intensive care unit, and five were on ventilators.
The November average daily census for the hospital was the second-lowest since the pandemic began in 2020, and the number of deaths for that month was tied for the lowest of any month.
“Our enthusiasm is somewhat tempered considering what’s ahead of us,” Dr. James Black, director of emergency medicine at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, said during a Friday coronavirus news conference. “COVID cases around the country are on the rise in a majority of the states.”
That surge could spread to Albany, and the holiday season and arrival of the new Omicron variant also could be factors in pushing numbers higher, the physician said.
While there is much to learn about the new variant, “early information from South Africa shows it affects children and young adults more severely and could be more transmissible than other variants,” Black said. “It has more mutations than other variants.”
When a virus hangs around and circulates over time, it mutates, Dr. Charles Ruis, health director for Southwest Public Health District 8-2, said. Sometimes those mutations make the virus weaker and less destructive to hosts.
“In other instances, they become more powerful and more resistant to vaccines,” he said.
How effective the current three vaccines prove against the omicron variant is a question researchers are looking to answer, Ruis said. The delta variant that was the predominant strain during the surge that began in July was more resistant to the vaccines than was the case for the original virus.
Scientists also are looking to determine the severity of illness the omicron variant will cause, whether those who recover develop immunity and for how long, and whether current antibody treatments will prove effective.
“We’d like the public to know the medical community, the scientific community, is doing all it can,” Ruis said. “In time, we are going to know a lot about this variant. The sad news is, we’ll know more about it quicker if it turns out to be a bad actor.”
The good news for the moment is that the number of new cases is dwindling along with hospitalizations. Over the previous 14 days, 25 new cases were confirmed among Dougherty County residents, and only about 1 percent of people tested have had positive test results for the coronavirus.
Ruis encouraged residents to continue following practices that can reduce transmission: wearing face masks in public, social distancing and good hygiene, including frequent and thorough hand-washing. Those ages 5 and older should be vaccinated “as soon as possible,” hew added.
All residents tested for the coronavirus will be screened for the omicron, which has been confirmed this week in several states, including Georgia.
“Odds are we are going to have it here in Georgia in coming weeks,” Ruis said. “There’s no need to panic at this time, (but) there is a possibility at some point during this pandemic we will have variants that are resistant to the vaccine.”
Since his last appearance at a news conference on Nov. 12, Dougherty County Coroner Michel Fowler said an additional six residents have died of complications from COVID-19, averaging about two per week.
“The bad news is, people are still dying,” Fowler said. “We have had 381 deaths. I have said I don’t want us to get to 400 before the end of the year.”
