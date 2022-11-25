Good Samaritan and NYPD officers rescue man from subway tracks moments before train arrives

Bodycam video released by authorities shows the good Samaritan trying to help the man on the tracks when officers arrived.

 NYPDPC

A good Samaritan, who was at the right place at the right time, and a team of New York City officers who rushed on scene rescued a man who fell on the subway tracks just seconds before an incoming train arrived, police said.

Two officers from the NYPD's 25th Precinct were in the middle of a platform inspection Thursday evening on the 6 line at the East 116 Street and Lexington Avenue subway station when commuters informed them a man had fallen on the train tracks of another platform, the department told CNN in a statement.

