ga. state google.jpg

Georgia State University has received $234,268 in funding from Google to work with teacher education faculty members at the university on incorporating computer science lessons into their curriculum for all K-12 grades and then study how these lessons are used in classrooms throughout Georgia.

 Special Photo: GSU

ATLANTA — Georgia State University associate professor Lauren Margulieux received $234,268 in funding from Google to work with teacher education faculty members at the university on incorporating computer science lessons into their curriculum for all K-12 grades and then study how these lessons are used in classrooms throughout Georgia.

The grant will be led by the new Snap Inc. Center for Computer and Teacher Education, a center housed in Georgia State’s College of Education & Human Development that prepares educators to integrate CS into all disciplines and works to diversify the CS education field.

Tags