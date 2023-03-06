vote.jpg

Georgia legislators in 2023 are taking up bills that ban absentee ballot drop boxes, move to an instant runoff, and expands mass voter challenges. 

 John McCosh/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA -- Several bills that have the potential to change Georgians’ voting laws arrived at a crossroads Monday, when legislators decide which bills make the deadline for legislation to smoothly move from one chamber to another.

Monday’s Crossover Day in the Georgia Legislature, however, doesn’t mean a dead end for 2023 legislation that ranges from banning local governments from setting up absentee ballot drop boxes to changing how runoffs are settled.

