GOP leader Mitch McConnell at rehab facility after hospital stay, also suffered rib fracture

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, seen here in Washington on February 14, has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for a concussion and a rib fracture, his office announced on March 13.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for a concussion and a rib fracture, his office announced Monday.

The Kentucky Republican tripped at a dinner event on Wednesday evening, his communications director said last week. McConnell had been admitted to a hospital and was being treated for a concussion, according to the statement at the time. He was expected, it said, to stay at the hospital "for a few days of observation and treatment."

CNN's Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.

