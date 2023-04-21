Tennessee House Representative Scotty Campbell resigned from his seat Thursday following a report that he violated the General Assembly policy on workplace discrimination and harassment, according to a subcommittee's memorandum and a copy of the Republican's resignation letter.

"Based on the completed staff investigation, the Ethics Subcommittee finds that Representative Campbell violated the Policy" against workplace discrimination and harassment, the memorandum from the workplace discrimination and harassment subcommittee states.

