GOP-led states ask Supreme Court to allow Title 42 to remain in place

Immigrants seeking asylum turn themselves into US Border Patrol agents after wading across the Rio Grande to El Paso, Texas, on December 18. A group of GOP-led states has asked the Supreme Court to allow Title 42 to remain in place.

 John Moore/Getty Images

A group of GOP-led states raced to the Supreme Court on Monday in an emergency bid to keep in place a Trump-era immigration policy known as Title 42 that is set to go off the books Wednesday.

The policy allows officials to swiftly expel migrants at the US border and was vacated last month by a federal district court judge who called Title 42 “arbitrary and capricious.” The judge said the program could remain in effect until December 21.

CNN’s Priscilla Alvarez, Rosa Flores, Catherine E. Shoichet and Tierney Sneed contributed to this report.

