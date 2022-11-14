GOP senators grapple with how they failed to win back Senate

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell talks to reporters in December 2021 in Washington, DC. Republican senators are grappling to find the reasons why they failed to take back the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections.

 Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Republican senators are grappling to find the reasons why they failed to take back the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections despite President Joe Biden’s unpopularity and fears about the state of the US economy, saying on Monday that candidate recruitment and Donald Trump’s election lies hurt their ability to gain power.

At the same time, Senate GOP leaders are pressing forward with a mid-week vote to affirm their control of the conference, even though some conservatives are pushing for changes at the top.

