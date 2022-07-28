same sex.jpg

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins says she is optimistic at least 10 GOP senators will get on board with House-passed legislation to affirm same-sex marriage.

 Jennifer Shutt/States Newsroom

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate appears on track to send President Biden a bill in the coming weeks that would guarantee same-sex and interracial couples can marry, even if the Supreme Court overturns the landmark cases that enshrined those rights.

“I think we’re very close,” Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins said of efforts to get at least 10 GOP senators on board with the House-passed legislation. Sixty senators in the evenly divided Senate would be needed to advance the bill past a filibuster and to a final vote.

