ALBANY -- A gospel sing will be held Saturday starting at 7 p.m. at Wright's Chapel Church.
The unusual format of the sing calls for "all who care to sing" to take part, but no formal groups are invited to be part of the event.
For more information, call (229) 776-5194 or (229) 686-3752.
