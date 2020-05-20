ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp announced that Georgia reached its lowest number of COVID-19 positive patients hospitalized since hospitals started reporting data to the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency on April 8.
At 986 COVID-19 positive patients currently hospitalized, Georgia has seen an approximate 12% decrease over the last week with 1,125 patients hospitalized on May 12, and a 34% decrease from 1,500 patients hospitalized on May 1.
"Our hospitalization numbers continue to show encouraging signs in our fight against COVID-19, but we must remain vigilant in our efforts to combat this virus," Kemp said in a news release. "I continue to ask Georgians to practice social distancing, follow the advice of public health officials, and protect the elderly and medically fragile."
