Gov. Brian Kemp helps to cut ribbon on PCOM South Georgia in Moultrie
Buy Now

Gov. Brian Kemp, with the help of officials from Moultrie, Colquitt County and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, officially cut the ribbon on the new PCOM South Georgia campus at 2050 Tallokas Road in Moultrie on Tuesday. The campus, which sits on 31 acres, will be home base for 55 students who begin classes today toward earning their medical degrees. More than 30 faculty and staff have been preparing the campus, for which a groundbreaking took place more than 400 days ago, for the college's first cohort of students.

 Staff Photo: Jennifer Parks

Gov. Brian Kemp, with the help of officials from Moultrie, Colquitt County and the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, officially cuts the ribbon on the new PCOM South Georgia campus at 2050 Tallokas Road in Moultrie on Tuesday. The campus, which sits on 31 acres, will be a home base for 55 students who begin classes today toward earning their medical degrees. More than 30 faculty and staff have been preparing the campus, for which a groundbreaking took place more than 400 days ago, for the first class of students.

Tags

Staff Writer

I'm a 2007 graduate of Georgia Southern University, and I've been a reporter for The Albany Herald since 2008. I cover news related to health care, Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, SOWEGA Council on Aging and other areas as assigned.

Stay Informed