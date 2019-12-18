ALBANY -- Tuesday was a busy day for officials involved in economic development, one that was punctuated in the evening by an appearance by Gov. Brian Kemp at a dinner in downtown Albany.
The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the second annual Governor’s Dinner, also held a small business forum Tuesday morning.
In the afternoon, members of the Georgians First Commission took a tour of the area.
“The business community is really involved” in Albany, Kemp said during an interview prior to the dinner. “That’s what I like to see.”
While Atalanta remains the economic hub of the state, 2019 saw significant economic development projects throughout the state, the governor said.
“We had 332 projects, worth $7.4 billion,” Kemp said. "Seventy-four percent of those were outside the perimeter in Atlanta. The whole state is dotted with projects. That’s what we’ve really been focusing on this year.”
It was a monumental accomplishment that those projects came to fruition in a year when much of the state was recovering from the pounding in 2018 from Hurricane Michael, Kemp said.
“That’s why we’re showing up here,” he said.
Chamber President and CEO Barbara Rivera Holmes said the governor's appearance was part of a “good event” that brought attention to the area.
“Albany and the Albany area are assets to the state – economically, culturally and environmentally,” she said. “We are encouraged by Gov. Kemp’s recognition of this and by his efforts to lend attention and provide resources to the challenges and opportunities faced by small businesses and by rural communities.”
Kemp formed the Georgians First Commission immediately after taking office in January. That group is tasked with reviewing state regulations, policies and procedures to streamline government, remove inefficiencies and make Georgia the top state for small business in the nation.
"(We) helped with a tour yesterday for the Georgians First Commission,” Justin Strickland, president of the Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission, said.
The tour included the Dougherty County School System’s Commodore Conyers College & Career Academy and the Pretoria Fields Collective Brewery.
“Where we were trying to connect the dots was to show how involved our educational system is with our business and industry,” Strickland said during a Wednesday telephone interview. “Then we went to Pretoria Fields to how that partnership in action, how their partnership with Albany Technical College and Albany State University (results) in making a product that is made in downtown Albany and that’s sold in multiple states.
“It showed people from all over the state how strong partnerships help build a community. Developing small businesses is going to be very important for the state of Georgia. It’s imperative, I feel, in economic development that small businesses don’t go overlooked when we’re assisting our existing industry and recruiting new businesses.”