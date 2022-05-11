ALBANY – As an Albany city employee for three decades, Assistant Fire Chief Rubin Jordan took it for granted that he had a good knowledge of how the municipal government works.
Being in the first Government 101 class taught him that he had more to learn. Jordan was one of the initial participants in the program that included only city employees, with the second group of 20 that starts on Monday including members of the public as well as city workers.
The six-week class includes sessions on government structure, public safety, fleet and transit, community and economic development, recreation and parks, and city services.
“I’ve been with the city of Albany for 30-plus years,” Jordan said. “I thought I knew everything I needed to know. That class taught me a lot about the different departments and how they affect the community.”
One area that Jordan said stuck out to him was the work done by the Department of Community & Economic Development, particularly how it can help new businesses.
“They will help you write a business plan,” the veteran firefighter said. “A lot of people want to start businesses and they don’t really have a plan.”
Jordan said he also heard about the budgets for other city departments like Public Works and Albany Police Department and the expensive equipment they need to operate.
“They talk about their budgets, how they are good stewards of taxpayer money,” he said. “It lets you know your tax money is not being wasted. If you take the Government 101 class, you will actually see that.
“One of the main things the community will be interested in is utilities. They talk about the utilities, how meters are read. When you gain knowledge, you understand how things are done. I would encourage anybody in the community to take the Government 101 class.”
The class starting on Monday has been filled, but there will be other opportunities for residents in the future to take the class.
Plans are to hold the sessions as long as there is interest among residents, Albany Public Information Officer Krista Monk said. Having the first class dedicated to city employees was a learning experience.
“We kind of wanted a chance to feel out the process and see what we can do better, but also give employees a chance to meet with other city departments they don’t work with,” Monk said.
Each class is two hours in length.
“(They’re) about an hour and a half of presentations and questions,” said Monk, who sat in on the first class. “Then we all got the chance to sit around and eat together and have a conversation over food.
“I definitely learned tons. There are so many services the city offers through all its departments. I’m looking at buying a house. The Department of Community & Economic Development has services for people purchasing a house, along with many other services.”
