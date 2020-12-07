ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp today announced three new members added to his external affairs team.
Lauren Curry will join the Kemp administration as director of government affairs and policy. Cody Hall, who most recently served as press secretary for Kemp, now holds the title of director of communications, and Tate Mitchell has assumed the role of deputy press secretary.
Curry has served as deputy director of the Georgia Environmental Protection Division since June 2016, overseeing agency operations, governmental affairs, and media relations.
Prior to joining EPD, Curry served as chief of staff for the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency for two years, where she oversaw two presidentially declared natural disasters. Previously, Curry served as director of public and governmental affairs at the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, special projects director at the Georgia Department of Economic Development, press aide to Gov. Sonny Perdue, and communications and management specialist at the U.S. Department of Transportation in Boston.
Curry earned a bachelor’s degree in Government and Business Economics from Wofford College and a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Georgia. She resides in Marietta with her family.
Hall most recently served as press secretary to Kemp's office, transition committee, and 2018 campaign. A graduate of the University of Georgia, he holds a bachelor's degree in political science. He and his family are residents of Dawsonville.
Mitchell most recently held the title of communications manager, and prior to joining the governor's office, he worked in communications for the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Mitchell graduated from the University of Georgia in May of 2019 with degrees in Political Science and Public Relations, along with a Public Affairs Professional Certificate in Applied Politics.
