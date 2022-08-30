homeless.jpeg

 Photo contributed by Joshua Silavent via Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that his office will provide $62 million to help Georgia communities address homelessness and housing insecurity.

The governor’s office will award the funds to 20 organizations that applied via a competitive process. The funds will be used to build affordable housing, improve existing housing, and provide mental health services to people who are homeless.

