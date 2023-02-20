Energy

Gov. Brian Kemp has announced a second round of the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program to expand high-speed internet service to unserved and underserved areas of the state.

 File Photo

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has announced a second round of the Capital Projects Fund Grant Program to expand high-speed internet service to unserved and underserved areas.

The state expects to invest an additional $15 million through this round of broadband expansion, and the funding will be administered and deployed by the Office of Planning and Budget through a competitive grant process.

