health coverage.jpg

Gov. Brian Kemp 

 Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday his appointments to the following judicial posts: Ryan Hope to the State Court of Clarke County, filling a vacancy created by the resignation of Ethelyn Simpson; Claire Chason and Lawton Heard to the South Georgia Judicial Circuit, filling vacancies created by the resignation of Kevin Chason and the passage of House Bill 624; District Attorney Chris Arnt to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, filling a vacancy created by the resignation of Ralph Van Pelt Jr.; Clayton Fuller to the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit District Attorney vacancy created by the appointment of Chris Arnt; Michael Hubbard to the Carroll County State Court, filling a vacancy created by appointment of Erica Tisinger to the Superior Court of the Coweta Judicial Circuit; and Katherine Paulk to the Coffee County State Court, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of Robert H. Preston.

Hope has served as Judge of the Municipal Court of Athens-Clarke County since 2017. In this role, he sits by designation as both a State Court Judge in the State Court of Athens-Clarke County and as a Superior Court Judge assisting Chief Superior Court Judge Eric Norris. He previously served as Chief Assistant Solicitor in the Solicitor General's Office of Athens-Clarke County. Prior to that, he worked as a public defender for the UGA Legal Aid Clinic and the Western Judicial Circuit Public Defender Office.

Tags

More News