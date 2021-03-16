ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has announced the availability of $277 million in Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act 2021 funds to the Georgia Department of Transportation to fill in projected revenue gaps caused by the impacts of COVID-19. The CRRSAA was passed by Congress in December 2020.
These additional funds allow Georgia DOT flexibility to advance several strategic transportation improvements in predominantly rural areas in Jefferson, Jasper, Putnam, Upson and Barrow counties. Most of these investments will be on the state’s freight network, which are corridors that play a vital role in moving agriculture commodities, manufacturing inputs, and consumer goods between production, distribution and retail locations in all areas of Georgia. These projects were previously in Georgia DOT’s outer-year delivery plans but will begin construction a cumulative total of 13 years early, advancing the safety and freight reliability benefits they will provide.
“I am thankful for these one-time federal resources that will help keep Georgians working while also keeping our economy on the road to recovery,” Kemp said. “Georgia DOT will be able to further enhance the state roadway network to increase safety for motorists and trucks by advancing critical projects throughout the state. These important roadway improvements will help Georgia continue to be the top state for business thanks to a world-class logistics infrastructure. Both the freight and logistics industry and Georgia residents benefit from this much-needed funding, particularly in light of the challenges of COVID-19.”
“Even during a global pandemic, Georgia DOT remains committed to delivering on our obligation to the citizens and businesses of Georgia,” Rudy Bowen, chairman of the State Transportation Board. “The supplemental COVID response funds will help ensure our ability to maintain and grow the country’s 10th-largest transportation network. We are grateful to Gov. Kemp and our nation’s leaders for helping ensure Georgia DOT has the resources it needs to deliver on our commitment.”
“The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners greatly appreciates Gov. Kemp and the Georgia DOT for their continued support for transportation and economic improvements throughout our state,” Jefferson County Commission Chairman Mitchell McGraw said. “The expansion of U.S. 1 and State Route 4 make vital enhancements to the roadway network in Jefferson County. These modifications ensure that our safety measures and logistical needs are not only met but exceeded.”
In addition to the specific projects announced by the governor, the remaining supplemental COVID response funds will be used toward capital resurfacing and rehabilitation on Georgia’s state routes and interstate highways, replacing state funds that were previously budgeted. According to the most recent infrastructure report card by the American Society of Civil Engineers, road maintenance matters – driving on roads with good or fair pavement condition saves each driver more than $500 per year in extra vehicle repairs and operating costs.
A key foundational strategy in Georgia DOT’s Statewide Strategic Transportation Plan is maintaining state-owned roadways with a target of 88 percent remaining in good or fair condition over the next 30 years. This translates to a smooth ride, less noise, lower vehicle operating and repair costs, and lower costs of doing business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.