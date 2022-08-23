Inside Robert Harvey’s newest clinic

Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he will dedicate $125 million to supercharge Georgia’s School-Based Health Center Program and help strengthen health care options for families across the state, including those in underserved and rural communities.

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he will dedicate $125 million to supercharge Georgia’s School-Based Health Center Program and help strengthen health care options for families across the state, including those in underserved and rural communities. The funding will be administered by the Georgia Department of Education through a grant program. Awardees will be able to use grants of up to $1 million per project to support the planning and start-up of new School-Based Health Centers in approved Title 1 schools.

"School-Based Health Centers are effective models for meeting the unique needs of students, families and their communities," Kemp said. "By investing these funds, we're paving the way for new centers across the state where they are needed most. This innovative program is in line with our ongoing efforts to lower costs and increase access to quality health care coverage for everyone -- especially those in rural Georgia -- without assigning an unfair price tag to taxpayers."

