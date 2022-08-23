Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he will dedicate $125 million to supercharge Georgia’s School-Based Health Center Program and help strengthen health care options for families across the state, including those in underserved and rural communities.
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced that he will dedicate $125 million to supercharge Georgia’s School-Based Health Center Program and help strengthen health care options for families across the state, including those in underserved and rural communities. The funding will be administered by the Georgia Department of Education through a grant program. Awardees will be able to use grants of up to $1 million per project to support the planning and start-up of new School-Based Health Centers in approved Title 1 schools.
"School-Based Health Centers are effective models for meeting the unique needs of students, families and their communities," Kemp said. "By investing these funds, we're paving the way for new centers across the state where they are needed most. This innovative program is in line with our ongoing efforts to lower costs and increase access to quality health care coverage for everyone -- especially those in rural Georgia -- without assigning an unfair price tag to taxpayers."
The goal of SBHCs is to provide students the best opportunity to succeed by addressing medical, behavioral, dental and vision health needs. SBHCs are a proven, effective method for addressing those needs by meeting students where they are – in school, eliminating barriers like transportation, accessibility, and cost for children and families living in communities with health care access challenges.
SBHCs also have been proven to help communities by reducing avoidable or unnecessary emergency room visits, increasing access to quality health care options, improving school attendance records, and increasing the likelihood of students and families seeking care. Additionally, SHBCs comprehensive services support schools with safe re-opening and COVID-19 mitigation strategies.
Depending on the needs of the individual school and the local community, SBHCs provide the following comprehensive services:
▪ Primary care (including child wellness exams)
▪ Behavioral health screening and counseling
▪ Diagnosis and treatment of acute chronic illnesses and minor injuries (i.e. asthma, diabetes, sickle cell)
▪ Immunizations
▪ Vision and hearing screenings
▪ Lab tests
▪ Sport physicals
▪ Referrals to and coordination of outside services
