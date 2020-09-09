ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday 10 appointments to the Georgia Board of Public Safety and the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.
Georgia Board of Public Safety
Leonard "Dee" Meadows began his career as a firefighter with the Waycross Fire Department in 1991 and worked his way through the ranks, serving as a lieutenant, training officer, battalion chief, and fire chief. He is a graduate of Ware County High School, the National Fire Academy, and the Georgia Fire Academy. Meadows is also a certified minister of the Assemblies of God through Global University, and he has served as a board member for the Ware County Board of Education, where he was the chair from 2019-2020.
Nicholas Ellis serves as a lieutenant patrol commander with the city of Jesup Police Department. Ellis attended Wayne County High School.
Joey Terrell, J. Craig Tully and Ellis Wood were reappointed.
Georgia Professional Standards Commission
Carol Williams is an associate broker with Coldwell Banker Upchurch Realty in Athens. She earned an associate's degree from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and a bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia.
Jordan Elizabeth Frobos is an academic coach with Gainesville City Schools, and she has been an educator with Hall County Schools since 1997. She earned bachelor's and master's degrees in Early Childhood Education from Brenau University and an Ed.S. degree from Georgia College and State University.
Brandon Seigler is a middle school history department chair and football coach at Woodward Academy. He earned a bachelor's degree in Finance from Wingate University, a master's degree in Teaching from Marshall University, an Ed.S. in Coaching Pedagogy from Valdosta State University, and a doctorate in Sports Management from Northcentral University.
Holley Roberts is an associate dean and professor of Early Childhood Education and edTPA Coordinator with the John H. Lounsbury College of Education at Georgia College and State University. She earned bachelor's and master's degrees in Early Childhood Education from Georgia College and an Ed.D. in Curriculum Studies from Georgia Southern University.
Jimmy Atkins received an associate's degree in Accounting from Augusta College and a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Brenau University. He is a self-employed insurance agent for Aflac, and he has served on the Richmond County Board of Education since 2005, where he is in his second term as board president. In 2019, he was elected as the 10th district representative for the Georgia School Boards Association Board of Directors. Atkins also serves as a board member on the Richmond County Board of Health and Boys and Girls Clubs of the CSRA, and he is an ordained Southern Baptist deacon, mason and Shriner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.