ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced that William S. Duffey Jr. has been appointed as the new chair of the State Elections Board.
"Judge Duffey has been involved in complex litigation for decades, both as a lawyer and a judge," Kemp said in a news release. "Through his vast experience, he has established himself as a man of integrity who will uphold the highest ethical standards in his application of the laws of our state and nation. I am confident Judge Duffey will be a great asset to our state and help ensure our elections are secure, accessible and fair."
"I have dedicated my career to serving others to seek fair and just results in legal matters," Duffey said. "Our democracy is founded on citizens participating in the process to elect those who govern them. I am committed to working with my colleagues on the State Elections Board to perform our duty to protect the integrity of the election process because every Georgia voter is entitled to know their vote is secure and that it counts."
Duffey retired in 2018 from active service as a United States District Judge for the Northern District of Georgia. From 2001 to 2004, before assuming the federal bench, he served as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia. As United States Attorney, he was responsible for prosecution of federal crimes, for civil actions filed by and against the United States government, and he led the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force.
Before his appointment as United States Attorney, Duffey was a partner at King & Spalding in Atlanta. He was named a partner in 1987. From 1994 to 1995, Duffey left private practice to serve as deputy independent counsel in charge of the Arkansas phase of the Whitewater investigation. He rejoined King & Spalding as a partner following government service.
An honors graduate of Drake University in 1973, Duffey received his J.D., cum laude, in 1977 from the University of South Carolina Law School.
Duffey served in the United States Air Force Judge Advocate General Corps from 1978-1981 as a circuit trial counsel, and as an assistant staff judge advocate to the United States Logistics Group in Ankara, Turkey.
A frequent presenter at legal conferences and seminars on professionalism, in 2022, Duffey’s book "The Significant Lawyer: The Pursuit of Purpose and Professionalism" was published. His published works also include:
• William S. Duffey Jr. and Richard A. Schneider, "A Life in the Law: Advice for Young Lawyers," ABA Publications (2009) (author and editor);
• "Corporate Fraud and Accountability: A Primer on Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002," South Carolina Law Review (2002);
• "Competitive Information Collection: Avoiding Legal Land Mines," Competitive Intelligence Review, John Wiley & Sons Inc.
