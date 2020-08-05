ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp announced seven appointments Wednesday to the Georgia Department of Economic Development Board of Directors.
Jay Wells is the president of Premier Enterprises in Bainbridge. He earned a bachelor's degree in Management from Florida State University College of Business in 1991. Wells and his wife, Rhonda, live in Colquitt and have three children.
Drew Ellenburg co-founded the Ellenburg Chair Company in 1998 in Atlanta. He earned a bachelor's degree in Sports Management from Liberty University in 1998. He developed home furnishings products for Top 100 furniture retailers across the U.S. Ellenburg and his wife have two children and reside in Atlanta.
Garnett Lewis Johnson has been the president and owner of Augusta Office Solutions LLC since 2010. He earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in Management from Augusta University in 1998. Johnson and his wife live in Augusta, and they have two children.
Mulham Shbeib is the vice president of finance and chief financial officer for Mar-Jac Poultry Inc. in Gainesville. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Accounting in 2001 from the University of South Florida and a master’s degree in Accounting in 2010 from George Mason University. Shbeib and his wife have four children and live in Roswell.
Jake Carter, Allen Hodges and Marisa Simpson were reappointed.
