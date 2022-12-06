DSC_0156.JPG (copy)

Gov. Brian Kemp

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has appointed William “Bill” Ray Oliver to the Mountain Judicial Circuit Superior Court, effective Jan. 1. This vacancy was created by the passage of Senate Bill 395 during the 2022 legislative session. The Mountain Judicial Circuit compromises Habersham, Rabun and Stephens counties.

Oliver has an extensive background in the legal profession, beginning at the Oliver & Oliver firm. In 2006, he and his business partner formed Oliver & Weidner LLC, where he continues to practice law.

