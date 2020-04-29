ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that Batter Up Foods’ sister company, SatisPie, will invest up to $34 million as it expands its product offerings to include waffles and pancakes for businesses across North America. Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., this marks the company’s first location in Georgia, which will ultimately create 162 jobs.
“Batter Up Foods is yet another American small business success story,” Kemp said in a news release. “Their decision to bring their operations to our state is a testament to our outstanding work force and pro-business environment. I can’t wait to see the opportunities Batter Up Foods creates for the hard-working Georgians in the Atlanta area.”
Georgia’s robust work force training programs and infrastructure attracted Batter Up Foods to Fulton County. Once fully operational, the improved 102,000-square-foot plant will have the ability to produce 580 million waffles a year.
“We are thrilled to establish this food processing facility in Fulton Industrial Park, which will produce top-of-the-line breakfast items for the world-class retailers we serve, while employing hundreds of workers in this area,” Mike Pinkowski, CEO of Batter Up Foods, said. “I would like to thank Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, the Development Authority of Fulton County, and Georgia Power Co. for the support we received to make this project possible during this critical economic moment.”
The facility, located in Fulton Industrial Park, was previously used in food production and will be upgraded in phases beginning this year. Individuals who are interested in career opportunities with Batter Up Foods at the new location are encouraged to reach out to jobs@batterupfoods.com.
“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Batter Up Foods to Fulton County,” Al Nash, CEO of the Development Authority of Fulton County, said. “Their long-term investment is a testament to our skilled work force and attractive existing infrastructure, both of which will continue to prove critical in the coming months and years.”
The Georgia Department of Economic Development was represented in the competitive project by the Global Commerce division’s Assistant Director Hank Evans in partnership with Georgia Quick Start, the Development Authority of Fulton County, Georgia Power and the Metro Atlanta Chamber.
“We are excited about Batter Up Foods choosing Fulton County for its new Georgia location and greatly appreciate our economic development partners in this project,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “Batter Up Foods truly found the ideal location to begin its operations in our state. We look forward to being part of the company’s long-term success and seeing it become a part of the Atlanta-area community.”
Batter Up Foods provides waffles and pancakes in flavors such as classic buttermilk, blueberry and chocolate chip to consumers through some of the nation’s largest grocery chains. The company’s sister affiliate produces take-and-bake pie products available in several flavors, including apple, pumpkin, pecan, blueberry, cherry, peach, apple crumb, triple berry, and sweet potato flavors under the SatisPie brand.
