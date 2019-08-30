ATLANTA – With Hurricane Dorian looming, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp issued two executive orders this week to declare a state of emergency in 12 counties -- Brantley, Bryan, Camden, Charlton, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Long, McIntosh, Pierce and Wayne -- and suspend restrictions on hours of commercial vehicle operation and vehicle height, weight and length thresholds to assist in storm preparation, response and recovery.
Kemp and state emergency management officials held a press conference -- streamed via Facebook Live -- to talk about state plans for Hurricane Dorian and storm preparation.
In the coming hours as officials monitor Hurricane Dorian, concerned Georginas can visit Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security, call 1-800-TRYGEMA (1-800-879-4362), or follow @GeorgiaEMA and @GovKemp for regular updates.