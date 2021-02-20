ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp is urging all eligible Georgians in the southwestern part of the state to sign up for vaccination at the Albany, Dougherty County mass vaccination site. Registration can be easily completed at myvaccinegeorgia.com.
"Three of the four mass vaccination sites the state announced on Thursday are seeing strong interest in vaccinations," Kemp said in a news release. "However, registrations at the Dougherty County location are significantly lagging. We are urging all 1A-plus eligible Georgians -- seniors, front-line health care workers, law enforcement personnel, and first responders -- in the southwest part of our state to go to myvaccinegeorgia.com and schedule their appointment today. There are currently appointments available at this location as early as Monday."
Appointments are required at all state mass vaccination sites and will begin on Monday.
