ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp signed executive orders Monday extending Georgia's Public Health State of Emergency until Jan. 8 and extending current COVID-19 restrictions.
The orders, Executive Order 11.30.20.01 and Executive Order 11.30.20.02, went into effect at noon Tuesday.
Executive Order 11.30.20.02 also includes changes that allow nurses and pharmacists to administer the pending COVID-19 vaccine, including in a drive-thru setting, and permits any nurse or pharmacist to observe patients for the requisite 15 minute window after receiving the vaccine.
Executive Order 11.30.20.02 runs through Dec. 15 at 11:59 p.m.
