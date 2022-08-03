ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp extended the latest temporary suspension of the state’s gasoline sales tax Wednesday that had been due to expire late next week.
Kemp issued two executive orders, one extending the sales tax suspension and the other renewing the governor’s state of emergency declaration related to supply chain disruptions.
Kemp blamed the Biden administration for both rising prices and supply chain woes.
Gasoline prices have come down significantly during the last several weeks. Currently, the price of a gallon of gas in Georgia is about 45 cents below the national average, according to AAA.
The Georgia Ports Authority recently reported ending Fiscal Year 2022 at the end of June with a record-high cargo volume despite the pandemic.
"I, along with the strong and dedicated leaders of the Georgia General Assembly, will continue to fight for our fellow Georgians and do all we can to ease the financial burdens they’re facing through no fault of their own,” Kemp said.
President Biden has called attention to falling oil prices in recent weeks and has called on oil companies to pass the lower costs on to American consumers. The president has blamed supply chain disruptions primarily on the war in Ukraine and profit-taking by oil companies.
The General Assembly initially suspended collection of the gasoline sales tax in March. Kemp then extended the suspension in May, at the beginning of last month, and again on Wednesday.
The latest temporary suspension is due to expire Sept. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.