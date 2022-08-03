6354844_GasPumpC0901.pdf

Gov. Brian Kemp extended the latest temporary suspension of the state’s gasoline sales tax Wednesday that had been due to expire late next week.

 File Photo

ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp extended the latest temporary suspension of the state’s gasoline sales tax Wednesday that had been due to expire late next week.

Kemp issued two executive orders, one extending the sales tax suspension and the other renewing the governor’s state of emergency declaration related to supply chain disruptions.

Tags

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.