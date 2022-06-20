ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp have spent the past month working to ensure Georgia remains the best state in the nation to live, work, and raise a family through historic economic investments and necessary public safety measures, officials in the governor’s office said in a news release.
On Wednesday, Kemp provided an update on all the state of Georgia has done and the resources offered to ensure the safety of our schools, students and educators.
On Thursday, the governor signed an executive order extending the temporary suspension of the state gas tax and the supply chain state of emergency.
Also on Thursday, Kemp announced solar energy giant QCells would create 470 new jobs through an expansion of its facilities in Whitfield County. This exciting investment will benefit this rural community and the surrounding region.
Additionally, the governor and first lady attended the annual Public Safety Memorial Ceremony to honor the men and women who paid the ultimate price to protect their communities.
On June 1, Kemp welcomed NBC Universal as the latest major entertainment company to bring jobs and opportunity to Georgia. Once completed, this project will be the largest TV and movie production studio in the state.
On June 3, the first lady attended Atlanta Magazine’s Women Making a Mark reception. The first lady was recognized for her work to end human trafficking in Georgia and celebrated alongside other women working to make a mark on their communities.
On June 8, Kemp reported May net tax revenues were up 1.6% from the previous year, totaling $2.70 billion.
On June 11, the governor and first lady hosted valedictorians from high schools across Georgia in a ceremony celebrating their success at the state Capitol.
Also on June 13, Kemp announced that Georgia has once again secured the highest ratings of AAA with a stable outlook from each of the three main credit rating agencies: FitchRatings, Moody’s Investors Service, and S&P Global Ratings. Of the states that issue general obligation bonds, only nine currently meet this standard.
On June 16, Kemp announced the purchase of a more than 1,100-acre economic development site in partnership between the state of Georgia and the Development Authority of Peach County. The Middle Georgia Megasite will position the community for significant investment and job creation.
On June 17, the governor joined officials from Aurubis, and state, local, and federal leaders to break ground on a state-of-the-art recycling and copper smelting facility in Augusta. This facility, the first-of-its-kind in the U.S. and the largest investment by a German company in Georgia, will create 125 jobs for the Augusta community.
