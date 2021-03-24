ALBANY – Gov. Brian Kemp helped cut the ribbon on two new mobile wellness clinics that were unveiled at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Wednesday. These custom-built units are full-service clinics, with two exam rooms, a waiting area, bathroom, lab equipment and telehealth capabilities.
“One year ago today, March 24, 2020, we were entering our most challenging days of COVId-19,” Phoebe Health System President and Chief Executive officer Scott Steiner said as officials at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital prepared to unveil the mobile unit. “We were caring for 109 COVID patients right here in this hospital, another 18 at Phoebe Sumter and one at Phoebe Worth. We had just turned our post-anesthesia care unit into an ICU for our non-COVID patients so we could use our other three normal ICUs for COVID-only patients and all those beds were full.
“I told the media that day that COVID-19 is now a crisis in our region, and the required response will quickly exceed the resources of any one health system. Winning the battle against this pandemic will require a coordinated and cooperative response. Thankfully, the response we needed was the response we got.”
Kemp praised the hospital for its work during the pandemic.
“Phoebe has been a critical partner in our fight against COVID-19 in southwest Georgia, and I’m honored to join them to cut the ribbon for these mobile wellness clinics,” the governor said. “As we continue our effort to expand access to quality health care in rural Georgia, these clinics will be a game-changing resource to ensure Georgians in every zip code have the care they need. My thanks to Scott Steiner and the team at Phoebe for all they continue to do for Albany and the surrounding region.”
“When Phoebe leadership approached the foundation board with the idea to buy these two mobile clinics, they didn’t have to work hard to convince us. We were on board right away,” Rick Doherty, chairman of the Phoebe Foundation board, said. “This is the perfect way to use the funds generous donors have contributed to the Phoebe Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund, as the units will help us defeat COVID-19 and improve the overall health of vulnerable populations, putting our communities in a better position to fend off or deal with a future health crisis.”
The units will be used to not only address COVID-related issues but the challenges presented in rural communities related to diabetes, hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cancer, low birth weight babies, and obesity.
Next week, the units will be stationed in four locations in Baker County to provide COVID vaccinations. They will then begin rotating to other southwest Georgia counties Tuesday March 30. From 9 a.m.-noon, the units will be at Patmos Freewill Baptist Church, 1249 Patmos Mill Highway. From 1-4 p.m., they will be at Mt. Airy Baptist Church, 5652 Colquitt Ford Road. Thursday, April 1 from 9 a.m.-noon the mobile units will be at Notchaway Baptist Church, 6388 Newton Highway, and from 1-4 p.m. that day, they will be located at Hawkinston Volunteer Fire Department, No. 092 Johnny Long Road.
Walk-ins are welcome. Those seeking COVID-19 vaccines also can call Phoebe’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at (229) 312-1919 to schedule an appointment during one of the mobile clinic stops.
