ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp congratulated the 2020 Governor's Honors Program finalists recently. In an effort to place the health and safety of students and instructors as highest priority, the 2020 Governor’s Honors Program originally scheduled for June 14-July 11 at Berry College will be cancelled for the first time since its inception in 1964.
Though COVID-19 has changed the landscape of business as usual, it should not overshadow recognition for those who are passionate about learning and demonstrate outstanding aptitude throughout the wide range of disciplines represented in the Governor’s Honors Program.
“It is my honor to congratulate this year’s Governor’s Honors Program finalists," Kemp said in a news release. "Several members of my staff participated in past programs, so I know first-hand about the intelligent and talented individuals who are chosen to participate. These finalists are our future leaders, and we celebrate and encourage their continued educational growth.
"While we are disappointed that these finalists are unable to participate as planned, we look forward to continuing to honor and recognize their accomplishments.”
This year’s finalists include 659 rising high school juniors and seniors who were chosen from thousands of nominations received from each of the 12 economic development regions in Georgia. Finalists went through several rounds of intensive competition, including interviews and performances, to be named as finalists for the 2020 Governor’s Honors Program.
Plans are under way to publicly honor these students. The Governor’s Office of Student Achievement plans for the 2021 program to include as many of the 2020 finalists as possible and will provide students with updates about future developments.
