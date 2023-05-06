ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp signed the state's $32.4 billion Fiscal 2024 state budget Friday that provides pay raises of $4,000 to $6,000 for law enforcement officers and $2,000 increases for other state workers, teachers and university system employees.

The budget, which takes effect July 1, increases state spending by $2.2 billion, or 7.4%, over the budget the General Assembly adopted last spring.

