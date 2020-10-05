ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has announced his selection of 15 appointees to serve on the State Board of Registration of Used Motor Vehicle Dealers and Used Motor Vehicle Parts Dealers, Georgia State Board of Cosmetology and Barbers, State Licensing Board for Residential and General Contractors, and the Construction Industry Licensing Board -- Utility Contractors Division.
State Board of Registration of Used Motor Vehicle Dealers and Used Motor Vehicle Parts Dealers
-- James (Jimmy) Stephen Lydon is appointed as a consumer member for the Motor Vehicle Dealers Division. He is a territory manager for Flint Equipment Company in Brunswick. Lydon and his family live in Blackshear.
-- Darryl A. Hicks is appointed as a consumer member for the Motor Vehicle Dealers Division. He joined MassMutual Financial Group under the Capstone Agency in 2013 and worked for Morgan Stanley for nearly three years before building on a distinguished career in public service and the private sector. Currently, he serves on the Fayette County Board of Elections and as chair of the Fayette County Development Authority. Hicks earned an MBA in Executive Management from Georgia State University and a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Morris Brown College. He and his family live in Fayetteville.
-- Rajeev Saxena is appointed as a consumer member for the Used Motor Vehicle Parts Dealers Division. He earned a law degree from St. Thomas University School of Law, an MBA from Columbus State University, and a BBA from the University of Georgia. He is a managing partner with AJR Hospitality, an attorney, and serves as chair for the Laurens County Board of Education Foundation. He and his family reside in Dublin.
-- Gary Keith Massey is appointed as the insurance representative of the Used Motor Vehicle Parts Dealers Division. He is the president and CEO of Gary Massey Agency Inc. in Covington, and he has been a licensed insurance agent since 1981. Massey and his family live in Covington.
Georgia State Board of Cosmetology and Barbers
-- Van Dupree Council is the owner and president of Van Michael Salon. In 1984, he and his brother, Michael, launched the first Van Michael Salon, a full-service Aveda concept salon, in Atlanta. Council lives in Woodstock.
-- Amy Cooper Smith graduated from the Kenneth Shuler School of Cosmetology in 1999. She worked as a nail technician in the CSRA for 21 years. In 2015, Smith opened her own business, Olivia Paciano's Salon, in Augusta, where she employs eight master cosmetologists. She and her family live in Columbia County.
-- Jacqueline Brooke Jones is a full-time cosmetology instructor with Forsyth County High School and an adjunct cosmetology instructor for Lanier Technical College. She has worked as a stylist, salon manager, and as an educator since becoming licensed in 1990. Jones completed her cosmetology training at Gwinnett Technical College and earned her bachelor's degree from Oglethorpe University. She resides in Dahlonega.
-- T. Kay Kendrick, Virgil D. Ergle, and Philamenia Rivers were reappointed.
State Licensing Board for Residential and General Contractors
-- Jason Dickens is the director and owner of Dickens Farms Inc. and Dickens Builders Inc. He has been a general contractor since 1996. He holds a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Business from the University of Georgia. Dickens and his family live in Watkinsville.
-- Stephen M. Bauman has been in the contracting business since 1998 and currently serves as the president of Intersouth Builders LLC. He earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama. Bauman and his family live in Roswell.
-- Lana P. Cavassa is the general contractor and owner of Southeast Demolition & Environmental Services Inc., La Fare Inc., MLC Homes Inc., and Maximus Builders Inc. She earned a law degree from the National University School of Law and a bachelor's degree from Texas A&M University. She lives in Sandy Springs.
-- Patrick Matthew Davey is the operating manager for Davey Construction LLC. He earned a bachelor's degree in Building Construction and Contracting from Georgia Southern University. He and his family live in Atlanta.
Construction Industry Licensing Board -- Utility Contractors Division
-- Laura Weaver English earned a BBA from the University of Georgia in 1991 with a degree in Risk Management and Insurance. For the past 25 years, she has enjoyed employment with State Farm Insurance Co., serving in roles including agency team member, automobile claims litigation specialist, commercial field underwriting, and her current role as a business lines consultant. English and her family live in Jackson.
