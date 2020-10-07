ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp has announced his appointment of Pandora Palmer to fill the Superior Court vacancy in the Flint Judicial Circuit and Vinny Lotti and Danielle Roberts to fill vacancies in the State Court of Henry County.
Palmer will fill the vacancy created by the appointment of Trea Pipkin to the Georgia Court of Appeals in April 2020. The Flint Judicial Circuit includes all of Henry County. Lotti will fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Ernest Blount in February 2020, and Roberts will fill the vacancy created by the appointment Palmer to the Superior Court.
Palmer holds a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice and Pre-law from the University of Georgia and a law degree from Georgia State University. As an attorney, she worked in private practice before joining Smith, Welch & Brittain LLP, later known as Smith, Welch, Webb, & White LLC. She founded her own firm, Pandora E. Palmer P.C., before becoming a state court judge in January 2019. She is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, Hawaii Bar Association, Council of State Court Judges, American Bar Association, Henry County Bar Association, Clayton County Bar Association, Towaliga Bar Association, and the Georgia Association of Women Lawyers. Palmer resides in McDonough.
Lotti received a bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of Georgia and a law degree from Atlanta's John Marshall Law School. He previously served as an associate judge with the Henry County Magistrate Court and city of McDonough Municipal Court and as the owner and sole practitioner of the Lotti Law Firm LLC. He is a member of the Henry County Bar Association. Lotti resides in McDonough.
Roberts earned her bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Howard University and law degree from Georgia State University. Previously, she served as an associate attorney with AXAMLAW, partner and co-founder of Axam-Roberts Legal Group, and as a presiding judge with the Henry County Magistrate Court. She is a member of the State Bar of Georgia, Henry County Bar Association, Gate City Bar Association, and the Atlanta Lawyer's Club. Roberts and her family live in Ellenwood.
