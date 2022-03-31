DULUTH — Gov. Brian Kemp met with safe digging stakeholders to issue a proclamation announcing April 2022 as Safe Digging Month in Georgia.
As April marks the start of spring digging season, Georgia 811 and Kemp are encouraging homeowners to contact 811 before they dig. A recent national survey conducted by the Common Ground Alliance revealed that nearly six-in-10 U.S. homeowners (58%) reported experiencing a utility service interruption during the last 12 months. In addition, 49% of U.S. homeowners who plan to dig this year will put themselves and their communities at risk by digging without contacting 811 beforehand to learn the approximate location of underground utilities.
Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in serious injuries, inconvenient service disruptions and costly repairs when gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines are damaged. Making a free request to Georgia 811 (online at www.Georgia811.com or by dialing 811) before digging will help homeowners maintain essential utility service for themselves and neighbors and keep communities safe by reducing the likelihood of accidentally digging into buried utility lines.
When calling 811, homeowners are connected to Georgia 811, which notifies the appropriate utility companies of the intent to dig. Professional locators are then sent to the requested digging site to mark the approximate locations of underground lines with flags or spray paint. Once lines have been accurately marked, digging can begin around marked lines.
“We join the governor in strongly encouraging individuals and companies to contact 811 before they begin digging,” Meghan Wade, Georgia 811’s president and CEO, said. “By having underground lines marked, homeowners are making an important decision that can help keep them and their communities safe and connected.”
Visit www.Georgia811.com for more information about Safe Digging Month and the call-before-you-dig process.
