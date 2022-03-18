ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp, joined by Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, House Speaker David Ralston, House and Senate Appropriations Chairmen Terry England and Blake Tillery, and leaders from several Georgia state agencies, signed the Amended Fiscal Year 2022 Budget for the state of Georgia.
"I'm proud to have worked with the dedicated staff at the Office of Planning and Budget to develop a budget that funds our priorities for education, public safety, and health care while streamlining government services and finding new ways to better serve hard-working Georgians," Kemp said in a news release. "As demonstrated throughout the last two difficult years, Georgia’s greatest strength is our people, and we will soon announce additional measures which will further our reputation as the best place to live, work, and raise a family. When the books are closed on this legislative session, I’m confident we will have built a safer, stronger Georgia for all who call the Peach State home."
“As opportunities available in Georgia continue to attract new residents, we must ensure our state is equipped with the resources necessary to maintain the positive economic growth seen from strong, conservative leadership," Duncan said. "With record-breaking revenue, this year’s amended budget prioritizes fiscal responsibility through a $250 refundable tax credit while expanding investments in critical services such as education, mental health care and public safety."
“This amended budget reflects the priorities of a growing, thriving state while returning more than a billion dollars to Georgia taxpayers,” Ralston said. “I’m proud that this budget makes critical investments in both mental health services and public safety. I appreciate Gov. Kemp’s commitment to working with the General Assembly on these and other priorities as we keep Georgia moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.