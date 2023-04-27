BUFORD – Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a series of tough-on-crime bills into law, including a crackdown on gangs recruiting minors.

“We’re saying loud and clear, ‘Come after our kids, and we will be coming after you,’ ” Kemp told members of the Georgia Sheriffs’ Association at a conference at Lake Lanier Islands’ Legacy Lodge. “We will not let up in Georgia until gangs are literally gone because their members are behind bars.”

