HB 128, recently signed by Gov. Brian Kemp, is a product of the governor’s executive order issued on July 13, 2022, that directed the Department of Administrative Services to address challenges that small businesses experience in the state procurement process, with a particular focus on minority-owned, women-owned, and veteran-owned businesses.

 File Photo

AUGUSTA – Gov. Brian Kemp, accompanied by First Lady Marty Kemp, Rep. Soo Hong, Sen. Mike Hodges, local and state leaders, and representatives from the state’s business community, has signed House Bill 128 into law at a ceremony in Augusta.

The bill, sponsored by Hong and co-sponsored by Reps. Steven Sainz, Josh Bonner, Reynaldo Martinez, Al Williams and David Huddleston and carried in the Senate by Hodges, received overwhelming, bipartisan support in both chambers of the General Assembly.

