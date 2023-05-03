Fishing.jpeg

Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a fishing rights bill the General Assembly passed in the waning seconds of this year’s session. Senate Bill 115 guarantees Georgians’ right to fish in navigable portions of the state’s rivers and streams.

 File Photo

