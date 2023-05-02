Life-threatening pregnancy and childbirth risks can vary depending on where you live, study finds

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a package of a dozen bills related to health care Tuesday, including legislation providing welfare benefits to pregnant women.

 File Photo

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp signed a package of a dozen bills related to health care Tuesday, including legislation providing welfare benefits to pregnant women.

“We’re taking important steps to improve access to and quality of health care,” Kemp said during a signing ceremony inside the Georgia Capitol.

0
0
0
0
0