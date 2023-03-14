Senate-Crossover-Day-980x735.jpg

 File Photo: Beau Evans

ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has signed a $32.5 billion mid-year state budget that includes property tax relief for Georgia homeowners and security grants for every public school in the state.

“It delivers on the promises I made last year,” Kemp, who won a second term in office last November, said during a ceremony celebrating the spending plan he signed last week.

