ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp signed SB 331, HB 1058 and HB 1443 into law last week during Georgia Small Business Week.
“As a small business owner for more than 35 years, I have always applied a pro-business approach to governing, helping to cut red tape and ensure we have an environment that allows good Georgia companies to thrive and serve their customers,” Kemp said in a news release. “To boil it down, my approach is all about ensuring that hard-working Georgians in every corner of the state have opportunities to build great careers and raise their families – like Marty and I had. I think these commonsense measures further our ability to keep Georgia a top state for business and support those who call the Peach State home.”
SB 331 supports businesses in managing local regulations. HB 1058 makes it easier for Georgia-affiliated companies to file a consolidated income tax return. HB 1443 ensures mobile food service establishments, like food trucks, that have up-to-date permits can operate in multiple counties without having to acquire additional permitting for each one.
In addition to the members of the House and Senate who voted in favor of these measures, Kemp offered thanks to the following bill sponsors of SB 331: Sen. John Albers and Rep. Mandi Ballinger; HB 1058, Rep. Bruce Williamson and Sen. Billy Hickman; and HB 1443, Rep. Houston Gaines and Sen. John Albers.
