From left, First Lady Marty Kemp, Gov. Brian Kemp, ABAC President Tracy Brundage, and Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper took part in a signing ceremony for two agriculture-related bills on Tuesday. The ceremony was held at the ABAC-Bainbridge campus.

BAINBRIDGE – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp applauded the efforts of Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College to educate the work force for Georgia’s largest industry on Tuesday when he signed two bills concerning agriculture on the ABAC-Bainbridge campus.

“We can’t thank you enough for what you’re doing with one of our most prized resources in our state, educating our future work force,” Kemp said to ABAC President Tracy Brundage and the standing-room-only audience that attended the signing in the ABAC-Bainbridge Library. “That is one of the top issues that we are selling across the country but also around the world as to why people need to come to our state and create good jobs and give our citizens, especially in rural Georgia, economic opportunity and prosperity, no matter their zip code or what town they live in.”

