Gov. Brian Kemp signed HB 162 into law Tuesday, providing for a special state income tax refund for Georgians who filed returns in both the 2021 and 2022 taxable years.

The AFY 2023 budget signed by Kemp on March 10 accounts for the special refund, with more than $1 billion in surplus funds on its way back to taxpayers. This is the second state income tax refund of its kind in as many years.

