ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp has signed SB 88, the teacher pipeline legislation designed to recruit, retain, and equip educators in the Peach State. SB 88 was sponsored by Sen. Russ Goodman, R-Cogdell, and carried in the House by Rep. Dominic LaRiccia, R-Douglas.
“As the dad of a future educator, I understand how important it is to empower our teachers so they can invest in the next generation of Georgians, and that’s why I’m proud to sign SB 88 into law,” Kemp said. “In an unprecedented school year, I join all Georgians in thanking educators and school staff for going above and beyond to provide a quality education, nutrition, and learning resources to their students.
“This legislation enhances our ability to recruit and retain the best educators, encourages qualified veterans to teach, and promotes educating as a career in Georgia’s historically black colleges and universities. By ensuring our leaders in the classroom have the tools, support, and training they need to succeed, Georgia will continue to provide a great education to students across our state.”
The governor signed the bill at Kennesaw State University along with Senate Bills 59, 66, 153, 159 and 213.
