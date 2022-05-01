ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has signed four bills designed to strengthen and enhance Georgia's robust work force.
The legislation includes HB 1435, which provides needs-based financial aid to eligible higher education students who experience a "gap" in their tuition funding; SB 397, which recognizes all other state-approved high school equivalency programs in Georgia and extends a voucher to cover all associated test fees; HB 1331, which streamlines employment services funded by Title III of the Federal Workforce Innovation Opportunity Act to remove duplication and better assist unemployed Georgians in finding a job or starting a new career; and SB 379, which enables the Technical College System of Georgia to create and expand a registered employee apprenticeship program.
"As Georgia continues to lead in the Great Recovery, we should not rest on our laurels," Kemp said in a news release. "With an eye toward the future, I am proud to sign these bills into law so that we can continue to grow and strengthen our already great work force.
"Job creators tell us all the time they come to the Peach State because they know we have the skilled workers who can get the job done. All four of these bills will help us grow that reputation even more. ... By implementing this commonsense policy, we're further removing barriers to education and better opportunities outside of the classroom for hard-working Georgians."
The governor praised members of the legislature for their efforts in passing the legislation.
"Rep. Steven Meeks, Sen. Russ Goodman, and the other sponsors of HB 1331 also deserve our appreciation for streamlining state government and helping Georgians in search of a job by getting HB 1331 across the finish line," he said. "I will always be for making government more efficient and for making it easier for all Georgians to find opportunity.
"Last, but not least, I want to thank Sen. Brian Strickland, his many fellow sponsors of SB 379 in the Senate, and Chairman Chuck Martin for their efforts. We learn best by doing, and for many professions, the best classroom is the workplace. By creating apprenticeship opportunities, more Georgians will be able to enter the work force prepared for success."
