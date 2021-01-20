ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has announced that, for the second straight week, Georgia has more than doubled its number of reported COVID-19 vaccinations. From Jan. 11-18, the Georgia Department of Public Health reported an increase from 206,900 to 423,011 vaccines administered.
"While supply for the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines remains extremely limited, these numbers show encouraging progress in our efforts to work through backlogs in provider reporting and get Georgians vaccinated quickly and safely," Kemp said in a news release. "Thanks to the hard work of public health officials and the support of private sector partners like Publix, Kroger, Ingles, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens, we are making strides to vaccinate our expanded 1A populations. We still have a long way to go, but we will continue working tirelessly to get shots in arms and win the fight against COVID-19."
