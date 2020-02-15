ATLANTA – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp joined Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson, state officials, and Georgia companies to celebrate Georgia Made Day at the state Capitol this week. The event featured an exposition of products from Georgia manufacturers as well as the launch of the Georgia Made logo.
“This event is an incredible opportunity to showcase all that Georgia has to offer,” Kemp said in a news release. “The world-class products manufactured by these Georgia Made companies are a large part of what solidifies Georgia’s position as the top state for business. These companies have created greater opportunities for hard-working Georgians in every corner of our state. Together, we will continue to let the world know that the Peach State is open for business.”
Wilson said the Georgia Made program helps provide jobs in the state.
“Georgia Made is a mark of pride for our businesses, and it’s a promise from our state,” the GDEcD commissioner said. “We are team-focused, and the Georgia Department of Economic Development is proud that our whole-state and globally integrated approach to facilitating jobs and investment opportunities for existing industries has helped make our state No. 1 for business for seven years running.”
Companies represented at Georgia Made Day included Hitachi Automotive Systems, GE/Roper Corporation, Kubota Manufacturing, YKK, Southern Ionics, Claxton Poultry Farms, Ingevity, Sewon, Hurst Boiler and Welding Co., Kia, Taurus, Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Luxottica, and Bridgestone Golf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.