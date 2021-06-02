ATLANTA -- Gov. Brian Kemp swore Francis "Frank" O'Connell in recently as interim Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Revenue.
O'Connell will succeed David Curry, who was appointed by Kemp in 2019, effective Wednesday.
“Frank O'Connell has the experience necessary to guide the Department of Revenue and help protect our pro-business, pro-jobs environment here in the Peach State,” Kemp said in a news release. “Commissioner O'Connell's leadership will ensure efficiency at the Department of Revenue and keep Georgia the best state to live, work and raise a family. I also want to sincerely thank former Commissioner David Curry for his great service to our state and wish him the best in the future."
“I am deeply honored to serve as Revenue Commissioner for the great state of Georgia," Oconnell said. "Through our combined efforts, we can continue to strengthen our economy by making Georgia the best state to start, operate and grow a small business."
O’Connell was previously general counsel and director of Legal Affairs & Tax Policy for the Georgia Department of Revenue. He began his 17 years of service with the state of Georgia in the Compliance Division and transferred to Legal Affairs & Tax Policy as assistant director.
As director of Legal Affairs & Tax Policy, O’Connell led a division that is responsible for holding administrative conferences for taxpayers who wish to protest either a proposed assessment of additional tax or the denial of a refund claim. LATP also provides written guidance in the form of letter rulings requested by individual taxpayers, as well as more general guidance such as policy bulletins and agency regulations that are subject to a public hearing and comment process.
During the legislative session, LATP drafts legislative bills for the department’s annual legislative package and analyzes all the tax bills proposed by lawmakers in the General Assembly. Finally, LATP provides in-house legal guidance to the department. This consists of the drafting and reviewing of agency contracts, responding to Open Records Act requests, advising on confidentiality laws protecting taxpayer data, and responding to subpoena requests for DOR records.
Prior to joining the department in 2003, O’Connell consulted in state and local taxation for 10 years in two “Big Four” accounting firms. A member of the Tax Section of the Georgia Bar Association, O’Connell received his law degree from the University of Notre Dame and his LL.M. (in taxation) from New York University.
